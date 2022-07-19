Danish warships escorting Russian nuclear-powered sub through territorial waters

STOCKHOLM, July 19. /TASS/. Danish naval ships are escorting the Russian 140-meter-long nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk heading for the Baltic Sea for its participation in Russia’s Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg through the kingdom’s territorial waters, the Ritzaus Bureau news agency reported on Tuesday.

As on-duty officer of the Danish Army Operations Center Steffen Lund reported, the submarine that was also escorted by two Russian naval ships passed under the Great Belt Bridge at about the mid-afternoon.

"The passage of vessels from non-NATO countries is not something extraordinary. Submarines of such dimensions can hardly be encountered frequently. However, there is nothing new in the fact that we are escorting it," the Danish officer said.

"This is the task, pursuant to which we observe the Russian submarine and accompany it in Danish waters to get convinced that it passes safely through them," he added.

The Russian submarine is moving in its surface position. The sub is expected to follow the same route in the opposite direction later.