Russian general reveals special interest by US military biologists in African swine fever

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. US military biologists working in Ukraine took particular interest in African swine fever, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday, citing data obtained during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"US military biologists took a special interest in African swine fever as there were two projects dedicated to the virus. The TAP-3 project was aimed at figuring out how animals spread the virus that causes African swine fever, and particularly studied wild boar migration routes in Ukraine. The TAP-6 project was expanded to include Eastern European countries," Kirillov pointed out at a briefing based on the analysis of documents related to US military biological activities in Ukraine.

According to him, experts from the University of Florida’s Emerging Pathogens Institute studied the population of carriers of dangerous zoonotic infections in Ukraine’s Volyn, Rovno, Zhitomir and Chernigov regions, as well as in areas adjacent to the Belarusian and Russian borders.

Kirillov also highlighted the deteriorating African swine fever situation in Eastern European countries. According to the World Organization for Animal Health, since 2014, outbreaks have been recorded in Latvia (4,021 cases), Estonia (3,814 cases) and Lithuania (4,201 cases). Over 13,000 cases were reported in Poland. The agricultural losses caused by the disease exceeded 2.4 bln euro.