Russia unprecedented hacking target amid its operation in Ukraine — cybersecurity officer

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. An unprecedented cyber campaign is being conducted against Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine, Nikolay Murashov, deputy director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, said on Wednesday.

"A cyber campaign, unprecedented in its scale, is currently being conducted against Russia in the information space over its special military operation in Ukraine," Murashov said at a plenary meeting of the Infoforum in Sochi.

The number of hacking attacks at Russia’s IT infrastructure has increased manifold since the country launched its special military operation, he said.

"On average, a government agency in charge of detecting, thwarting and neutralizing cyberattacks has been registering more than 200 hacking attacks on a daily basis. These have been conducted from around the globe, and are well-coordinated at that," Murashov added.

Cyberattacks are mostly aimed at disrupting IT infrastructure and gaining illicit access to computer systems at organizations and businesses in various spheres, the official said.