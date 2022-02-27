Russian armed forces’ high-precision weapons attack Ukrainian military infrastructure

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces attacked Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, using air-and sea-based cruise missiles, on Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday, adding that no attacks on cities were conducted.

"On February 26, the Armed forces of the Russian Federation made another attack on Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities with long-range high-precisions weapons, using air-and sea-based cruise missiles," he said.

Russian military do not attack cities and settlements, "using their best efforts for protecting the life of civilians," Konashenkov noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.