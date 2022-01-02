Russian missile approach warning system detects over 170 launches in 2021

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s missile approach warning system, space control system and air defenses detected over 170 launches of Russian and foreign ballistic missiles and space rockets in 2021, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Voronezh new generation radars make up the bulk of the country’s land-based missile approach warning system.

The ministry specified that seven new Voronezh radars, installed in the Leningrad, Kaliningrad, Irkutsk, Orenburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Altai regions, had already been put into operation to detect possible missile launches. Efforts continue to set up new radar systems in the Murmansk region.