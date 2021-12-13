Russian radars track over 40 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked over 40 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Monday.

The paper’s infographics show that 34 foreign spy planes and eight drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

Fighter jets of Russia’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled on three occasions over the past week to prevent foreign aircraft from violating the Russian state borders

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.

Also, MiG-31 high-altitude fighter-interceptors and BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers were delivered to the Russian troops in the past week under the defense procurement plan, the paper said.