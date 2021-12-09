Russian Army receives advanced weapon systems, says military chief

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Special attention in equipping the Russian Army is paid to the deliveries of advanced command and control, reconnaissance, electronic warfare and weapon systems, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"In order to boost the strike capabilities, maneuverability and autonomy of combined arms formations, work is underway to create principally new types of the armor based on the standardized Armata, Kurganets and Bumerang combat platforms," Russia’s military chief said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

As the chief of the Russian General Staff specified, "the advanced types of military hardware are furnished with weapon systems of enhanced firepower while onboard equipment is being developed using the open architecture principle that provides for its further upgrade."

"All the materiel being created has the potential of its integration into the single information space of the Armed Forces," the chief of the Russian General Staff stressed.