US strategic bombers seen near Russia’s eastern border more often — General Staff

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. US strategic aircraft are seen near Russia’s eastern borders more often, the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a news briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

"Lately, there was a considerable increase in the number of flights by US strategic aircraft near Russia’s borders. US bombers practice maneuvers to take positions for firing cruise missiles and simulate missile strikes," Gerasimov said.

He stressed that "in all such cases air defenses timely identified such targets and took measures to prevent incidents."