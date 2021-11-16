Rosoboronexport signs contracts for over $1.3 bln at Dubai Airshow 2021

DUBAI, November 16. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) signed contracts for over $1.3 bln at the Dubai Airshow 2021, CEO of Rosoboronexport Sergey Chemezov told reporters on Tuesday.

"During the Dubai Airshow 2021, Rosoboronexport signed contracts for the supply of aircraft worth over $1.3 bln. It includes combat aircraft, helicopters, drones, engines," he said.

According to Chemezov, international customers are very interested in Russian military aircraft. "The exhibition in Dubai has confirmed that the interest in Russian aviation technology, primarily in combat aircraft and helicopters, is still high," he added.