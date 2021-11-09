Russian-Kazakh defense ministers approve program of military cooperation

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Kazakh counterpart Murat Bektanov who visited Moscow for the first time as a defense minister have signed the strategic partnership program in the defense sector for 2022-2024.

"The program of bilateral strategic partnership in the military field for 2022-2024 defines priority areas of cooperation in the defense sector for the medium term," Shoigu said before signing the document. The ministers also approved a cooperation plan for 2022, which clarifies the procedure for implementing the program.

The Russian defense minister stressed that "the relations between the two countries’ armed forces are of a strategic nature. Military cooperation between military departments has been developing, despite all the difficulties, steadily and progressively with in strict compliance with plans and those changes like the Afghan situation".

Shoigu expressed gratitude for the support of the operation of Russian proving grounds in Kazakhstan, which is especially important when the rapid development and mastering of new weapon systems are taking place. He thanked his Kazakh colleague for assistance and support in the transit of Russian military cargo through the territory of the republic.

Shoigu also recalled the Kazakh servicemen studying at Russian military universities: the level of education provides cadets with sufficient knowledge to ensure the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the maintenance of the general air defense system. According to the minister, it operates thoroughly and reliably. "Due to emerging new threats, this system should be advanced and replenished with trained young personnel," Shoigu concluded.