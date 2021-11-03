Kremlin explains decision to classify National Guard and FSO procurements as state secrets

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained a decision to classify National Guard of Russia and Russia’s Federal Guard Service (FSO) procurements as these departments deal with state secrets.

"We are talking about special departments. Of course, it relates to the field of state secrets, and this dictates the need to keep this information closed," a Kremlin spokesman said in a conversation with reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian government added the National Guard of Russia and the FSO to the list of departments whose procurements are classified as secret. In the previous version of the list, approved by the government in 2017, the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the FSB, as well as state institutions and enterprises subordinate to these structures, were on the list. In addition to these departments, the new version of the document includes the Russian Guard and the FSO.

The provision will come into force on January 1, 2022.