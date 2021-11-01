Nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk to perform four launches of cruise missiles - source

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. During state trials in the next two months the cutting-edge nuclear submarine of project 885M ("Yasen-M") "Novosibirsk" before putting into service of the Russian Navy, will perform at least four launches of Onyx and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles, a source in the military-industrial complex reported on Monday.

"The Novosibirsk submarine is planned to put into service of the Russian Navy before the end of the current year. During this time, at least four launches of Onyx and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles will be performed, including salvo firing using both types of missiles," he said.