Russia's helicopter maintenance center in Peru may turn into regional one, official says

LIMA, October 30. /TASS/. The center for maintenance of Russia's Mi helicopters that is being created in Peru may turn into a regional service facility for Russian-made helicopters, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk told TASS on the sidelines of the SITDEF 2021 international arms exhibition.

"The construction of a center for the maintenance and repair of helicopters continues in Peru's La Joya. We believe that once the center is launched and reaches its designed capacity, it will greatly facilitate Peru's efforts to maintain its helicopter fleet. Besides, in the future, the center may achieve the status of a regional facility, given the number of Russian-made helicopters that are in use in the Latin American region," Punchuk emphasized.

According to the official, Russia is implementing the project together with Peru. "The facility is scheduled to be put into full operation at the end of 2021. The work is being done together with Peru, which is performing construction," Punchuk said.

The SITDEF international defense exhibition is taking place in Peru's capital of Lima on October 28-31.