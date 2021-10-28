Coastal defense drills held on Sakhalin Island

THE USPENOVSKY TRAINING GROUND /Sakhalin/, October 28. /TASS/. T-80 tanks, drones and the Giatsint self-propelled gun were used in exercises to defend Russia’s Sakhalin Island from an airborne assault by a conventional enemy.

"During the exercises, management and interaction among units to carry out an anti-airborne assault defense of the Sakhalin coast and the introduction of new tactical techniques, taking into account the experience of fighting in the Syrian Arab Republic, had been conducted," the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military District told TASS on Thursday.

Units of the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District took part in the maneuvers which were held on the Taranai tactical field within the Uspenovsky training ground. According to the scenario of the exercises, artillery crews using Giatsint self-propelled guns eliminated the main landing craft of a conventional enemy which attempted to land on the Sakhalin coast. Then, the crews of the tracked PTS-2 amphibious transport vehicles set minefields in the defense area of the motorized rifle units.

The defeat of the enemy airborne assault forces was inflicted by T-80 tank sub-units. The elimination of the conditional enemy was completed by a motorized rifle regiment that went on the offensive. The units of Eleron-3 unmanned aerial complex was used for the reconnaissance of targets and the adjustment of artillery and tank fire, and for objective monitoring of the outcome of the exercises.

The press office clarified that the drills were conducted as part of the final inspection for the summer training period and served as a preparation stage for the strategic command and staff exercises of Vostok-2022, which will be held on the territory of the Eastern Military District next year.