Russia’s top brass uploads video of US warship’s attempt to violate state border

The video shows US naval sailors claiming that the warship’s course towards the Russian border cannot be altered as a helicopter is due to take off from its deck.

Russia’s top brass reported earlier on Friday that the Russian Navy had thwarted an attempt by a US guided missile destroyer to violate the country’s state border in the Sea of Japan. In response to the Russian side’s warning, the US warship raised its colors implying that a helicopter was due to take off from its deck, which meant that the course and the speed could not be changed.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs moved towards the US warship to chase it out of Russia’s territorial waters. The US guided missile destroyer Chafee reversed its course just 60 meters from the Russian warship.

The video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry, shows an SH-60 helicopter prepping to take off from the US warship’s deck and its colors raised.

Russia’s top brass branded the actions by the crew of the US guided missile destroyer a gross violation of the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the 1972 Russia-US inter-governmental agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in the airspace.