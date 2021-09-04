Russian team wins 2021 International Army Games - Russian Defense Ministry

KUBINKA /near Moscow/, September 4. /TASS/. A closing ceremony of the 2021 International Army Games was held in Patriot Park outside Moscow on Saturday, with the Russian service members being the winners, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The gala ceremony was attended by defense ministers and chiefs of general staffs of participating countries, foreign observers and delegations of participants in all competitions. According to the results of the competitions, the Russian team has won the Games, with 34 medals, half of which are [gold]", the ministry said in a statement.

Russian service members were awarded a trophy by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that more than 1.5 million people attended the most spectacular competitions of the 2021 International Army Games.

The 2021 International Army Games were held in eleven countries (Russia, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, and Uzbekistan) from August 22 through September 4. More than 5,000 military personnel as part of 277 teams from 42 countries competed in the Games.