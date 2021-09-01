No countermeasure for Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missile at this point — Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. There is currently no countermeasure for the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the world, says Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

"Our Kinzhal missiles […] first, they are precise - they hit their target at a long distance. Plus, they have a very high speed - it is effectively impossible to intercept such missile. So far, there is no countermeasure to our missiles," he said Wednesday.

The Kinzhal is the newest Russian aviation complex that includes the MiG-31K carrier plane and a hypersonic missile. Currently, one MiG-31K squadron at the Southern Military District is armed with these missiles.