Up to 20 military transport aircraft to practice dodging enemy strikes in Urals drills

YEKATERINBURG, August 26. /TASS/. The crews of about 20 transport aircraft and helicopters of an aviation regiment from the Central Military District kicked off tactical flight drills in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"At the first stage of the exercise, the crews of An-12 and An-26 planes and also Mi-8 combat/transport helicopters dodged a notional enemy’s strike against an airfield and performed flights to operational aerodromes in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk Regions," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the pilots will also practice search and evacuation tasks and the delivery of cargo and personnel, the statement says.

The drills involve about 20 fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft and over 200 flight and ground personnel, the press office specified.