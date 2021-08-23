Armenian top brass meets with representatives of Russian military-industrial complex

YEREVAN, August 23. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan has participated in the opening ceremony of the Army-2021 military-technical forum and the International Army Games during which he met with several representatives of Russia’s defense complex, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service reported on Monday.

"Arshak Karapetyan discussed the entire set of issues of Armenian-Russian military technical cooperation with Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev and CEO of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev," the press service reported.

According to the statement, on the same day the Armenian defense minister "held a number of meetings with the leaders of the largest enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex, discussed a number of issues of mutual interest".