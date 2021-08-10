Sophisticated weapons arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan

KHARB-MAIDON PRACTICE RANGE /Tajikistan/, August 10. /TASS/. The latest small arms guns and advanced flamethrowers and Verba man-portable air defense systems arrived for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

All the new weapons were used during the joint drills of Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan that ran at the Kharb-Maidon training ground 20 km from the Afghan border amid the destabilizing situation in Afghanistan, the press office specified.

"The 201st military base received the latest Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles and Yarygin handguns to replace Makarov pistols and also advanced ASVK-M large-caliber army sniper rifles, longer-range flamethrowers and Verba MANPADs. All these armaments were used by Russian troops during the joint drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan that were conducted amid the destabilizing situation in Afghanistan," the press office said in a statement.

Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin demonstrated the capabilities of the latest weapons to Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo and Chief of the General Staff of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov during the active phase of the drills.

Overall, the joint drills involved 2,500 troops, including 1,800 personnel from Russia and about 500 items of armament and military hardware. The Russian military contingent in the drills mostly comprised units of the 201st military base in Tajikistan.