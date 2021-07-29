Troops in Russia’s east to take part in large-scale drills in China

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in large-scale joint drills dubbed Interaction 2021 on the territory of China, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Units of a large military formation of the Eastern Military District will take part in the West/Interaction 2021 joint Russian-Chinese operational/strategic drills that will run on the territory of the People’s Republic of China in mid-August pursuant to the accords reached between the defense ministries of both countries," the statement says.

About 10,000 military personnel from both countries will hone their skills during the drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.

The maneuvers will be directed "jointly by the command of the military contingents of the two countries," it said.

The joint maneuvers will run at the Chinese Army’s Qingtongxia training ground in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northern China, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.