Drills near Afghan border to feature 1,500 military personnel from Russia, Uzbekistan

YEKATERINBURG, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian-Uzbek joint drills will be held in early August at the Termez training ground located in the area that borders Afghanistan will feature around 1,500 military personnel, Russia’s Central Military District said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Around 1,500 military servicemen of the Russian and Uzbek Armed Force will take part in joint maneuvers, which will be held between July 30 and August 10 in the Surxondaryo Region of Uzbekistan. The exercises will be conducted at the Termez training ground in the area that borders Afghanistan and will involve around 200 units of military hardware, including aviation," the statement reads.

The military personnel will train actions aimed at ensuring territorial integrity of the Central Asian states.

Earlier, Commander of the Central Military District troops Alexander Lapin reported that joint drills of the Russian, Uzbek and Tajik forces will be held between August 5 and 10 at Tajikistan’s Harb-Maidon training ground which is located 20 km away from the Afghan border.