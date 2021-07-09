Russian tech firm working on new parachute for Sotnik soldier combat outfit

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Technodinamika Group (part of the Rostec state tech corporation) is working on boosting the lifting capacity of existing parachutes to airdrop troops wearing the Sotnik advanced soldier combat outfit that Rostec and other contractors are developing, Technodinamika CEO Igor Nasenkov said on Friday.

The new parachute system will enable soldiers to skydive with the Sotnik combat gear outfitted with exoskeletons, the chief executive specified.

"We are now working on improving the suspension system, cargo containers and the Kadet-100D parachute itself to increase the payload weight from 160 kg to 190-200 kg. This will allow us to meet the requirements of the entire range of Sotnik combat outfits," he said.

The Central Research Institute for Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of Rostec) launched work on the Sotnik third-generation soldier combat outfit in 2021. The new combat gear will include completely new munitions and small arms, and also micro-drones that will be connected to the automatic tactical-level command and control system.

The Sotnik solider combat outfit is set to include an exoskeleton that will help servicemen carry cargo of up to 60 kg, cut energy expenditure while running by 15%, and boost the accuracy of automatic gunfire by 20%.

The Sotnik third-generation combat outfit is due to replace the Ratnik ‘soldier-of-the-future’ combat gear by 2025.