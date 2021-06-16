Defense contractor to deliver four Su-57 fighters to Russian troops this year

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will receive four Su-57 fifth-generation fighters this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said during his visit to the Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday.

"This year, 15 combat planes are due to be delivered [by the Gagarin Aviation Plant] to the customer and under export contracts. As you know, the Defense Ministry has signed a large long-term contract on the Su-57, and this year four serial-produced planes will be delivered. The production of generation 4++ Su-35 planes continues," the vice-premier said.

Su-57 and Su-35 fighters

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground, and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed, and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Russian Armed Forces received the first Su-57 fighter in 2020. Russia’s Aerospace Force will get 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024, and their number in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76 by 2028.

The Russian generation 4++ Su-35 multirole supermaneuverable fighter is outfitted with an onboard phased array radar station and thrust vectored engines. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 km/h and operate at a distance of 3,400 km. The fighter is outfitted with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.