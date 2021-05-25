Putin emphasizes Russian Army should develop in line with modern military trends

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. All the Russian troops should develop consistently, taking all modern military trends in the strategy and tactics into account, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said while opening a series of defense meetings on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to specify the basic directions of further strengthening the Armed Forces. All the military branches and services of the troops must develop in a balanced and systematic manner and fully take modern trends seen in the military strategy and tactic of the world’s leading military powers into account," the head of state said.

In Putin’s opinion, the most serious attention should be paid to improving the present-day strategic nuclear forces as a key factor of ensuring Russia’s security.

The Russian Army has been the first in the world to get hypersonic weapons, including the unique Avangard intercontinental missile system with a hypersonic glide vehicle, Putin recalled.

"Also, the Kinzhal airborne missile system has already performed over 160 flights as part of combat alert and air patrol missions. It is necessary to develop this powerful potential, which Russia possesses," the Russian president emphasized.