Putin emphasizes Russian Army should develop in line with modern military trends

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. All the Russian troops should develop consistently, taking all modern military trends in the strategy and tactics into account, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said while opening a series of defense meetings on Tuesday.
"It is necessary to specify the basic directions of further strengthening the Armed Forces. All the military branches and services of the troops must develop in a balanced and systematic manner and fully take modern trends seen in the military strategy and tactic of the world’s leading military powers into account," the head of state said.
In Putin’s opinion, the most serious attention should be paid to improving the present-day strategic nuclear forces as a key factor of ensuring Russia’s security.
The Russian Army has been the first in the world to get hypersonic weapons, including the unique Avangard intercontinental missile system with a hypersonic glide vehicle, Putin recalled.
"Also, the Kinzhal airborne missile system has already performed over 160 flights as part of combat alert and air patrol missions. It is necessary to develop this powerful potential, which Russia possesses," the Russian president emphasized.
Russia’s Army and Navy managed to conduct all the activities planned for 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, Putin said. "Although the coronavirus pandemic created certain problems, the Army and the Navy conducted all the planned activities, including military exercises," he pointed out.
According to him, all tasks were carried out in a timely and precise manner, combat readiness was maintained at a high level. "It was confirmed by combat readiness checks conducted in all military districts and the North Caucasus," the head of state said.
The Russian president noted that the country’s authorities paid constant attention to the development of the armed forces and the defense industry. For example, documents concerning strategic planning in the field of defense and military security have been updated in recent years. "It was done based on today’s reality and potential threats and challenges," Putin explained.
The government also provided solid support to the leading defense enterprises during the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed them to retain their production capabilities, promising contracts and qualified personnel.