Two MiG-31 jets make first-ever flight over North Pole

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. Two MiG-31 fighter jets have for the first time in the history of Russia’s Navy have flown over the North Pole and were refueled on the way, the Navy’s commander-in-chief, Nikolai Yevmenov, told President Putin.

