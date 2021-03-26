Two MiG-31 jets make first-ever flight over North Pole

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. Two MiG-31 fighter jets have for the first time in the history of Russia’s Navy have flown over the North Pole and were refueled on the way, the Navy’s commander-in-chief, Nikolai Yevmenov, told President Putin.
"Within the framework of an Arctic expedition for the first time ever in the history of Russia’s Navy a pair of MiG-31 jets performed a flight over the North Pole and were refueled in midair," Yevmenov said.
Earlier, the Pacific Fleet’s commander, Admiral Sergey Avakyants, said that groups of long-range interceptors MiG-31 had entered duty in the Arctic.
MiG-31 is a supersonic all-weather long-range fighter jet. The plane was used as a platform for creating the weapon system Kinzhal, armed with a hypersonic missile (MiG-31K).