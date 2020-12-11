Russian Navy frigate test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile from White Sea

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the White Sea towards the proving ground in the northern Arkhangelsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea against a target at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement says.

The Tsirkon missile successfully struck the coastal target at a distance of over 350 km, the Defense Ministry said.

"The missile flew at a speed of over Mach 8," it said.