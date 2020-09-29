Three customers negotiate purchasing Ansat Aurus helicopter

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Three customers are currently negotiating the purchase of an Ansat Aurus luxury helicopter, General Director of Russian Helicopters holding (part of Rostec) Andrey Boginsky told TASS.

"We have three potential customers. We are currently negotiating. One machine is ready, we hope it will be sold this year," he said.

Ansat helicopter with a high-comfort cabin was presented at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show in August 2019. The modification is focused on the corporate and VIP transportation market. Kazan Helicopter Plant has been manufacturing light twin-engine multipurpose helicopter Ansat since 2013.