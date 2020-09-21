Kavkaz-2020 drills to focus on combating cruise missiles

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces will pay particular attention to combating cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles during the Kavkaz (or Caucasus) 2020 military exercise that kicked off on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kavkaz-2020 drills will particularly focus on combating cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as on fire and electronic warfare activities against entire enemy formations, on training airborne troops’ vertical envelopment capability and ways to rapidly shift between military activities," the message reads.

The decision was made based on the experience gained during various armed conflicts, including the Syrian one. Another focus will be on using weapons and military equipment at different times of the day and conducting deep-penetration raids.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills, led by Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, are taking place in Russia’s Southern Military District and in the Black and Caspian Seas. The exercise involves about 80,000 personnel, including officers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian Guard, as well as up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, China, Iran, Myanmar and Pakistan. About 12,900 troops are going to take part in activities covered by the 2011 Vienna Document of the Negotiations on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures.