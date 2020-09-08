Russian fighter jet escorts US, Swedish recon planes over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted an American RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a Swedish Gulfstream reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea, the Russian National Defense Control Center reported Tuesday.

According to the center, two air targets were detected approaching the Russian border by the Russian radars. A Baltic Navy Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to identify and deter the targets. The plane identified the targets as a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a Swedish Air Force Gulfstream reconnaissance aircraft, the center said.

After the foreign aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the Russian jet returned to the home airfield, the center informed.

"The entire sortie was conducted in strict compliance with the international air law. There has been no violation of the Russian border," the center stressed.