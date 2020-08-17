Syrian army checkpoint in al-Hasakah governorate comes under fire from US helicopters

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A Syrian government army checkpoint in the al-Hasakah governorate came under fire from US army helicopters, Alexander Shcherbitsky, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"According to reports from the Syrian side, at 9:45 local time on August 17, 2020, helicopters of the US Armed Forces opened fire at a Syrian government army checkpoint near the settlement of Tel Dahab in the al-Hasakah governorate," he said, adding that, according to preliminary data, one Syrian soldier was killed and two more soldiers were wounded.

Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported earlier in the day that the US forces had delivered an airstrike on a Syrian army checkpoint located in a village southeast of al-Qamishli. According to the agency, the strike was delivered after the Syrian army had barred a US patrol from passing via the checkpoint. One Syrian soldier was killed and two more were wounded.

Meanwhile, Pentagon said that no airstrikes had been delivered by the US-led international coalition in the vicinity of al-Qamishli in the al-Hasakah governorate.