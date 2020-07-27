Latest electronic warfare system to arrive for troops in Eastern Siberia by year-end

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The latest electronic warfare system Palantin will arrive for the Eastern Military District’s specialized unit stationed in the Trans-Baikal Region before the end of this year, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The system is designed both to suppress a potential enemy’s existing and future radio communications systems and conduct radio-electronic reconnaissance. The jamming equipment makes it possible to ‘blind’ the enemy in the short-and ultra-short wave frequency and to deprive it of cellular and trunked communications," the press office said in a statement.

The Palantin is also capable of performing the function of integrating various electronic warfare and radio-electronic reconnaissance systems into a single working network to raise the efficiency of their operation.

The Palantin electronic warfare system also features the advanced technology of decision-making: without an operator’s participation, it develops an optimal algorithm of accomplishing assignments, autonomously distributes the resources and the functional load of each vehicle.