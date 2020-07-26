Putin thanks organizers and participants in Naval Parade on Russia’s Navy Day

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to convey his words of thanks to the organizers and participants in the Main Naval Parade on Sunday, Russia’s Navy Day, as follows from a transcript of their meeting posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"I would like to thank you, the defense ministry’s top officials, the Navy command for the preparation for and holding of the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and naval parades in other cities," Putin said.

He recalled how the idea of marking Russia’s Navy Day had emerged. "I was onboard a plane, reading. You know, I love to read historical literature. And I came across an article about the Main Naval Parade organized in pre-revolution Russia, in Kronshtadt. I call you right from the plane," he said. "And after that, preparations began for a Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and other port cities. Indeed, it is becoming, it would be right to say, it has become a very good tradition, a big holiday not only for the navy men but also for the entire country."

The Main Naval Parade was held in Kronshtadt on Sunday, which was attended by a limited number of spectators due to sanitary and epidemiological restrictions. The festive events on occasion of Russia’s Navy Day featured vessels of the Northern, Baltic, Black Sea, Pacific Fleets and Caspian flotilla. The naval parades on Sunday involved 15,000 people, 219 vessels of various classes, 71 aircraft and 126 pieces of combat vehicles.