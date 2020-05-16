Third group of Russian military specialists returns from Serbia

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The third Il-76 aircraft carrying Russian military specialists who helped fight the coronavirus outbreak in Serbia has landed near Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The plane arrived at Chkalovsky Airfield in the Moscow Region. According to the Defense Ministry, "mandatory sanitary and epidemiological measures are being taken."

Earlier reports said that over 40 military servicemen and four units of equipment would be transported to Russia from Serbia.

Serbia earlier requested Russia’s assistance in the fight against the epidemic. On April 3-4, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes transported to Serbia Russian military medics, including virologists, radiation, chemical and biological protection specialists, special medical equipment, protection gear and sixteen military vehicles. The Russian specialists provided assistance in the capital and a number of other regions.