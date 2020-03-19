Two Turkish military killed in Syrian Idlib, says Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, March 19./TASS/. Two Turkish military were killed in a militant attack during an engineer reconnaissance operation on M4 highway in Idlib, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlyov, told a briefing on Thursday.

"During engineer reconnaissance on M4 highway in the area of Mhanbel town on March 19, Turkish military came under a militant attack from a terrorist group not under Turkish control. Two Turkish military were killed during an armed clash," Zhuravlyov said.

He also said that no shelling has been reported in the last 24 hours from illegal armed units under Turkey’s control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation in the region during the talks in Moscow on March 5. All hostilities in Idlib must be stopped on the entire line of contact starting March 6, the declaration signed on the outcomes of the meeting said. Starting March 15, Russia and Turkey began joint patrolling on the M4 highway in Syria (Aleppo-Latakia), along a security corridor will be created.