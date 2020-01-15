Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser visits Cyprus

Last time, the Marshal Ustinov called at the port of Limassol in mid-October 2019

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov has made a business call at the port of Limassol in Cyprus, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday. "The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov will spend three days in Limassol. On January 18, the ship will leave the island of Cyprus and set off for its encounter with the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels," the press office said in a statement.

Read also Russian missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov calls at Greek port

The main aim of the visit is "to demonstrate the St. Andrew [Russian naval] flag and naval presence in the region and also to let the crew of the ship, which has been operating outside its home base for over six months already, to have a rest," the statement reads. Last time, the Marshal Ustinov called at the port of Limassol in mid-October 2019. The Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3 to take part in Russia’s main naval parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and support vessels joined in the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale drills.