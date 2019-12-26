Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates search for enemy submarines in drills

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s naval taskforce comprising frigates and submarines held drills to search for, track and destroy a notional enemy’s subs, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

The submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino alternately simulated the adversary force that was seeking to get away from the chase. The crews of the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich fulfilled the tasks of searching for submarines jointly with small anti-submarine warfare ships," the press office said in a statement.

The sailors practiced employing sonars to search for adversary submarines. In turn, the crews of submarines coped with the tasks of dodging a strike and striking a hunter-killer group with missile and torpedo armament.