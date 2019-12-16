US may test-launch two new intermediate-range missiles by year-end — RVSN commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The United States may test-launch two new land-based intermediate-range missiles until the end of 2019, Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Colonel-General Sergey Karakaev told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

"Until the end of 2019, the US plans to test-launch two new land-based intermediate-range missiles — a cruise missile with the range of over 1,000 km and another one, with the range of over 3,000 km," Karakaev said.

He noted that in the future those missiles can carry nuclear warheads. He also stressed that the US has enough capabilities for producing intermediate-range missiles.

"For example, it is designing intermediate-and short-range missile systems on the basis of Mk-41 vertical launching systems, including mobile versions. Missile defense systems are deployed in Poland and Romania with Mk-41 universal launching systems, which can launch not only Standard-3 interceptor missiles, but also Tomahawk cruise ship-based missiles," Karakaev said.