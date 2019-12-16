Russian Strategic Missile Forces to test-launch 6 ICBMs in 2020 — commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) plan to test-launch six intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2020, RVSN Commander Colonel-General Sergey Karkaev told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

"Six test-launches of ICBMs are planned for 2020, including five from the Plesetsk cosmodrome," Karkaev said.

He reminded that in 2019, the RVSN carried out five test-launches of strategic missiles, including three from the Plesetsk cosmodrome and two from the Kapustin Yar training range.