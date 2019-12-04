Russian troops to get 27 Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems in 2019

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Twenty-seven Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun systems will arrive for Russian troops in 2019, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant-General Andrei Yudin said on Wednesday.

"The delivery of 27 combat vehicles of the Pantsyr-S air defense missile/gun system is planned in 2019," the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper quoted him as saying.

One S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system will be delivered to the training center of the Aerospace Defense Military Academy, he added.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.