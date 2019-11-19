Russia’s next-generation combat outfit to get latest ammunition and small arms

"As of now, the Defense Ministry of Russia is developing technical specifications for the Sotnik combat outfit. In addition to the individual protection gear, it will include completely new munitions and small arms," the Rostec chief said.

DUBAI /UAE/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Sotnik next-generation combat outfit will get latest ammunition and small arms, Head of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov told TASS on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019 exhibition on Tuesday.

The experimental design work on the new Sotnik soldier’s combat outfit will last from 2020 through 2023, he added.

"After approving the technical specifications, the Defense Ministry will start the procedure of determining the contractor," the Rostec chief informed, adding that the corporation’s enterprises had all the necessary competencies and production capacities to develop the new combat outfit.

Rostec unveiled plans to develop the next-generation Sotnik combat outfit at the Army 2019 international arms show. It was reported that Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of Rostec) would start work on the Sotnik next-generation soldier’s combat gear in 2020. The outfit was earlier known as the Ratnik-3, Rostec pointed out.

As Rostec said at the time, the next-generation combat gear will get some ‘breakthrough’ elements: ‘anti-mine boots,’ anti-thermal clothing to hide the soldier from infrared sensors and the anti-radar suit. Besides, the Sotnik combat gear is set to integrate micro-drones linked with the tactical-level automated command and control system. Their cameras will project images to the helmet visor or protective goggles. Electronic goggles will also show commands, terrain maps and other elements.

The Sotnik third-generation combat outfit is set to replace the Ratnik gear already in 2025.

The Dubai Airshow 2019 international exhibition runs in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) on November 17-21. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exposition on a total area of over 750 square meters. Apart from the state hi-tech corporation Rostec and Rosoboronexport, eight leading Russian defense manufacturers will present their armament and military hardware at the Dubai air show, including the United Aircraft Corporation, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft producer, the United Engine-Making Corporation, the High-Precision Weapons Research and Production Association, the Almaz-Antey Group, the Shvabe Holding Company and other entities.