Two upgraded MiG-31BM fighters to rejoin air regiment in Eastern Siberia

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Two MiG-31BM supersonic high-altitude interceptor-fighters will enter service with the Central Military District’s fighter air regiment stationed in the Krasnoyarsk Region in Eastern Siberia by the end of 2019 after their repairs and upgrade, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

"During the factory repairs with the upgrade, the aircraft’s avionics and radio-electronic systems were renewed and the interceptors’ tactical characteristics were improved, which boosted their combat potential," the press office said in a statement.

After the interceptor-fighters arrive at the military airfield, they assume combat duty to protect Russia’s airspace, the statement says.

The air regiment of the Central Military District’s 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army stationed in the Krasnoyarsk Region operates MiG-31BM interceptor-fighters. The largest aviation formation stationed in Siberia is on combat duty for the air defense of industrial, administrative and military facilities.

The upgraded MiG-31BM (NATO reporting name: Foxhound) fighter is designated to intercept air targets at long ranges inaccessible for strikes by standard fighter jets. The fighters of this type are capable of providing network-centric combat control while operating with other aircraft. The MiG-31BM is furnished with a phased array radar. The fighters of this type can employ R-33 long-range air-to-air missiles and R-73 short-range air-launched weapons.

The MiG-31BM is 21.62 meters long and has a maximum takeoff weight of 46.2 tonnes. The fighter jet can develop a maximum speed of 3,000 km/h at a high altitude and has a service ceiling of 20,600 meters. The fighter jet furnished with four R-33 missiles and two suspended fuel tanks has an operating range of 3,000 km. The MiG-31BM is outfitted with a mid-air refueling system and two D-30F6 engines with a take-off thrust of 15,500 kgf each.