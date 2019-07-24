Chinese bombers arrive at airfield in central Russia to take part in Aviadarts competition

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The crews of Chinese H-6K bombers and Belarusian Yak-130 planes have arrived at the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan Region in central Russia to take part in the Aviadarts-2019 international Air Force competition, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At present, the crews of the H-6K strategic bombers of the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Yak-130 planes of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus, and also transport planes with the maintenance personnel and the aircraft maintenance ground equipment have arrived at the Dyagilevo aerodrome near Ryazan," the statement says.

Also, Yun-9 and Il-76 planes of the Chinese Air Force and Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters from Belarus are expected to arrive at the airfield on Wednesday.

Before the end of the week, Su-30 fighter jets and Mi-35 helicopters from Kazakhstan will arrive in the Ryazan Region to take part in the Aviadarts competition. The crews of the Chinese JH-7A bombers and J-10 fighters are also expected to arrive, the ministry said.

The Aviadarts-2019 international Air Force competition will run at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan on August 5-15. The Air Force competition will involve 43 crews from four countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, China and Belarus.