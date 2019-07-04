Turkey to use Russian S-400 systems to ensure its security, says presidential spokesman

ANKARA, July 4. /TASS/. Ankara plans to make a wide use of Russian S-400 missile systems to ensure the country’s security, Turkish President’s Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"The S-400 systems will soon be supplied to Turkey. They will be extensively used," he said in an interview with Turkey’s NTV television channel.

Turkey’s media reported earlier that Ankara was looking at deploying S-400 systems in Qatar or Azerbaijan allegedly seeking to avoid strains in relations with the United States.

"The S-400 systems pose no threat to Turkey’s security system that is integrated into NATO," Kalin stressed, adding that specialists from the country’s national defense ministry were looking at options for the deployment of the Russian systems.

The media reported in November 2016 that talks were underway on possible sales of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed in September 2017. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said back then that the deployment of S-400 systems would begin in October 2019.

According to Rostech, a Russian state-run hi-tech corporation, Director General Sergei Chemezov, the contract cost is 2.5 billion US dollars.