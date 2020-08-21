Lukashenko promises to resolve situation in Belarus in upcoming days, media reports say

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised to settle the situation in the republic in the upcoming days, BelTA news agency reports.

"Someone does not like [the current situation] in Minsk, e lsewhere. It is natural. But it should not concern you, it is my problem, which I must solve and we do. And, believe me, we will solve it in upcoming days," Lukashenko said during his meeting with agricultural workers Friday.

He also noted that the situation in the country is politicized and should not be viewed as a catastrophe.

The Belarusian leader underscored that destruction of a country must be avoided at all costs.

"[We] know what the country cost us," Lukashenko said.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to the Central Electoral Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of support, following by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, his main rival, who secured 10.12% of votes. She refused to recognize the results of the election and initiated creation of the Coordination Council, tasked with transfer of power in Belarus. Immediately after the election results were announced, protests engulfed Belarus, which promptly escalated into clashes with the law enforcement.