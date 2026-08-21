Deaths of ‘Iranian leaders’ hindering deal with US — Trump

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. The deaths of a significant portion of Iran’s leadership are among the factors complicating the conclusion of a deal between Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump stated.

"Part of the problem is [that] so many of the leaders are gone. It's not easy to make a deal. Nobody knows who's leading [the country]," Trump said in an interview with WABC radio.

At the same time, he emphasized that Washington is successfully achieving its goals in the conflict with Iran, particularly by preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.