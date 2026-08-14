US sends NATO Trump loyalty test as troop cut looms

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. The US administration has sent a questionnaire to NATO allies to gauge their support for President Donald Trump's policies ahead of a possible reduction in the US military presence in Europe, according to Bloomberg.

The questionnaire asks whether the countries publicly supported Washington's foreign policy course, whether they imposed restrictions on the use of their military bases by the US, whether they purchase weapons from US defense companies, and how they feel about initiatives to develop European defense production based on the "Made in Europe" principle.

According to Bloomberg, a number of NATO allies balked at Washington's initiative, regarding it as an attempt to get them to align ideologically in exchange for maintaining American security guarantees. The agency posited that this kind of approach could alter the nature of transatlantic relations that sprouted after WWII.