Vilnius, Kiev sign agreement to build ammo plant meeting NATO standards in Lithuania

VILNIUS, August 14. /TASS/. Lithuania and Ukraine have signed an investment agreement to build a plant in the Baltic republic for the production of military equipment and ammunition meeting NATO standards, the Lithuanian government’s press service reported.

The document was signed by representatives of the Dnepr Electromechanical Plant (DEMZ) and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Baltic republic.

The amount of the planned investment has not been specified. It is only stated that this is a particularly large investment. According to the Lithuanian authorities’ assessment scale, this category covers investments ranging from 20 million to 100 million euros. The specifications of the ammunition were not disclosed. Most of it is intended for Ukraine. An unspecified portion will go to Lithuania and may be exported to other NATO countries. The plant construction is scheduled to begin this fall, with production set to start in late 2027.