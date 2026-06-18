Not 'a single dollar' of Iran's assets to be released by US until 'they perform' — Vance

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The US administration will not unfreeze a single dollar of Iran's frozen assets abroad until Tehran fulfills its obligations under the agreement, US Vice President JD Vance announced at a White House press conference, noting that the total amount of frozen Iranian assets could reach $200 billion.

"So, on the frozen funds, the amount of money, I honestly don't know. I've heard numbers north of $100 billion, I've actually heard numbers north of $200 billion. Most of it is not in United States accounts, most of it's either in the Gulf or in Europe or somewhere else, but I don't know the exact amount of money," he said.

"We're not releasing a single dollar of that money until the Iranians perform, and there are a number of ways they could perform," the vice president added.