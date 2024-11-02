Russia among countries invited to OSCE Ministerial Council — chair

VIENNA, November 2. /TASS/. The Maltese Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has sent invitations to delegations from all member states for the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled to take place in December in Valletta, a representative from the Maltese chairmanship’s press service told TASS.

"Invitations have been sent to all members of the organization. Delegations are receiving up-to-date information on the preparations [for the event]," the spokesperson said.

The meeting will focus on "security challenges and the organization's role in addressing them," according to the agency source. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously stated to TASS that Malta, as the chair of the OSCE, should ensure equal participation for all delegations during the Foreign Ministers' Council meeting scheduled for December.

On September 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS that Russia plans to take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting to be held in Malta on December 5-6.

In 2022, Poland, then serving as the OSCE chair, denied the Russian delegation led by Lavrov from participating in the Ministerial Council meeting in Lodz. The Russian Foreign Ministry characterized Warsaw's actions as unprecedented, provocative, and inconsistent with Poland's role as chair of the organization. In 2023, the government of Northern Macedonia decided to permit Lavrov's plane to fly over its airspace to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.