Russia among countries invited to OSCE Ministerial Council — chair

The meeting will focus on "security challenges and the organization's role in addressing them," according to the source

VIENNA, November 2. /TASS/. The Maltese Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has sent invitations to delegations from all member states for the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled to take place in December in Valletta, a representative from the Maltese chairmanship’s press service told TASS.

"Invitations have been sent to all members of the organization. Delegations are receiving up-to-date information on the preparations [for the event]," the spokesperson said.

The meeting will focus on "security challenges and the organization's role in addressing them," according to the agency source. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously stated to TASS that Malta, as the chair of the OSCE, should ensure equal participation for all delegations during the Foreign Ministers' Council meeting scheduled for December.

On September 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS that Russia plans to take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting to be held in Malta on December 5-6.

In 2022, Poland, then serving as the OSCE chair, denied the Russian delegation led by Lavrov from participating in the Ministerial Council meeting in Lodz. The Russian Foreign Ministry characterized Warsaw's actions as unprecedented, provocative, and inconsistent with Poland's role as chair of the organization. In 2023, the government of Northern Macedonia decided to permit Lavrov's plane to fly over its airspace to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.

OSCE
Middle East conflict
Israeli commandos kidnap Hezbollah member in in northern Lebanon — report
Ali Hamieh, the acting minister of public works and transportation of the republic, confirmed the abduction of the Lebanese citizen, but refused to comment on the kidnapped man's connection to Hezbollah
Medvedev says NATO has easy choice on Ukraine, as admission could lead to WWIII
"With all due respect, I believe he was mistaken about that. This is not inevitable. Because, choosing between some promises and the possibility of starting a third World War, the choice is quite clear," the politician underscored
'Dollar bubble' to burst, cause havoc in economic relations — Medvedev
The Russian senior official supports an increase in the number of reserve currencies and a more active use of digital money
Russia strikes Ukrainian General Staff’s unmanned systems command center over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of 17 Ukrainian army brigades in the borderline Kursk area over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Press review: US election set to shape politics while Kiev seeks 'energy deal' with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 31st
US to deploy additional forces to Middle East — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder added that these forces will begin to arrive in the Middle East in coming months
Iranian leader warns of crushing response to Israel, US
Ali Khamenei noted that the authorities are doing everything to strengthen the state's defense capabilities
French mercenary involved in transporting internal organs of Ukrainian soldiers — official
Maxime Roger Henri Barrat is also under investigation by the civilian-military administration’s department of the interior in connection with the crime against a female civilian from the village of Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region
Prosecutor's Office deems activities of US-based business society undesirable in Russia
The international company incorporated in the United States has been engaged in promoting the policies of unfriendly states regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and actively supports the LGBT community, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained
Russian frigate carrying hypersonic weapons embarks on first deployment in distant waters
"The group comprises the frigate Admiral Golovko carrying long-range precision weapons and the medium sea tanker Vyazma," the Northern Fleet’s press office said
Tanker suspected of carrying goods under anti-Russian sanctions detained in Germany
"The tanker was prohibited from continuing moving until loaded materials will be finally inspected," the Kiel police added
Putin to hold meeting with Russian Security Council
The previous meeting was held on October 25
Russia blocks adoption of UK agenda for UNSC presidency
A meeting is only considered agreed upon on the day it is held, when the Security Council approves the agenda
Former Bolivian president goes on hunger strike
Evo Morales added that he decided to go on a hunger strike "until the government begins dialogue on two subjects - the economy and politics"
Erdogan calls on Middle East, world to unite against Israeli aggression
"The international community, especially the countries in the region, must act in solidarity to counter it and ensure peace and tranquility," the Turkish leader said
NATO allies hesitant to provide more support for Ukraine as they fear escalation — report
According to the report, the pessimistic sentiment is starting to embrace Ukraine more broadly as Russia makes gains, advancing faster than at any other point this year
French, German citizens detained for unlawfully entering Baikonur cosmodrome
When questioned, Axel Olivier Robert and Lorenz Julian Karl Jurgen said they wanted to take a look at the Energia rocket at the Baikonur spaceport
Israel expects Iranian strike ‘in coming days’ — report
Amid expectations of an Iranian strike, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on November 1 announced the US is sending additional forces to the Middle East, including destroyers, fighter jets and bombers
Georgian president provokes coup by calling election outcome pro-Russian — Medvedev
"A provocation is possible, it follows from the development of the events as a whole," the politician believes
US, NATO plot regime change in Black Sea straits — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev noted that unfriendly Western countries are working to diminish Russia's role in the Black Sea region
Minimum volume of gas accumulated in Ukrainian UGS facilities reaches 12.7 bcm
Gazprom also noted that in the last ten days of October European companies switched to the gas withdrawal mode from the reserves created during the summer season
Iran has hundreds of missiles capable of inflicting severe damage Israel — WSJ
The article states that the Israeli attack has compromised the air defense systems protecting key Iranian facilities
Ukraine admits number of deserted soldiers from Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000
Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen had voluntarily left their units
Trump holds three-point lead over Harris, latest poll shows
The survey was conducted among more than 12,500 likely US voters from October 10 to 29
Ukrainian defenses crumbling everywhere as reserves run out — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that it is too early to talk about the Ukrainian army’s complete exhaustion
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region
Iran ships two satellites to Russia for launch atop Russian carrier rocket — media
The Kowsar satellite is intended for the Earth’s remote sensing and satellite imagery, while the Hodhod satellite is a telecoms spacecraft designed to improve the quality of data transmission in Iran after its launch
Retaliation against Kiev's strike on special forces university was prompt — Kadyrov
The Russian Defense Ministry's Air Force hit the unmanned systems control center of the General Staff in Kiev with two Geran drones
Medvedev says Ukraine’s example stops Georgia from siding with West to oppose Russia
"We are in general a friendly neighbor of Georgia," Russian security council deputy chairman noted
Kiev's violation of agreements means less territory for Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also recalled the Istanbul agreements
US, South Korea decide on response to cooperation between Russia, DPRK
The military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK "threatens stability in both the Indo-Pacific and Europe," according to the statement
Lenta retailer opens first dark store
The opened facility’s area is 400 square meters and more than 5,000 goods are present there
Ukrainians do not want war with Russia, but US keeps them trapped — expert
According to Professor Ruhollah Modabber, Washington has effectively banned free elections in Ukraine
Russian Lancet kamikaze drone wipes out Ukrainian artillery gun in Sumy Region
The strike’s accuracy and efficiency were confirmed by data-recording equipment in real time
Trump roasts Democrats, says country 'run by fools'
The US Republican presidential candidate also harshly criticized incumbent President Joe Biden
Medvedev sees West waging real war on Russia in Ukraine
"Our current adversaries argue that they have a right to send any weapons to Ukraine or that they have a right to dispatch their advisors to consult on how to conduct hostilities," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Russia-DPRK strategic partnership treaty to stabilize Eurasia — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the treaty "has laid a solid foundation" for the further deepening of Moscow-Pyongyang relations
Russia, Norway agree on fish resources management in Barents, Norwegian Seas
Decisions made at annual sessions of the commission enable more rational use and regulation of common Russian and Norwegian reserves in the Barents Sea
Ukraine’s top brass tells Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff frontline situation is hard
Alexander Syrsky said the Russian forces had a significant superiority in artillery shells
Ukraine abandons Selidovo, but not before planting mines everywhere — security services
According to the security forces, demining the city may take up to several months
Iran’s military response to Israel to involve Axis of Resistance forces — MP
Esmaeil Kousari noted that the Islamic Republic's new operation "will be a lesson" for the Israelis to avoid similar mistakes when striking Iran again
Press review: Turkey to mediate in Russian-Ukrainian conflict while IDF strikes Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 2nd
EU rejects Budapest’s ideas for resolving Ukraine issue, Hungarian PM says
"I have made it clear to the Euopreans that we need to interact with China, establish communication between Zelensky and Putin," Viktor Orban said
Kremlin aide urges need to develop underwater drone production
The Russian Navy should develop as a single combat unit and a well-run force "through the introduction of advanced technologies and digital solutions," Nikolay Patrushev stressed
Agreement was possible, but West chose proxy war against Russia — Medvedev
About statements by a number of Western countries about their readiness to support Ukraine further on, the politician said that "by supporting a conflict in another country one can manage one's own quite well"
Kremlin aide sees continued Western attempts to drive Russia away from Black Sea
Nikolay Patrushev stressed how important it was "to determine not only the promising tactical-technical characteristics of warships and their weapons but also to ensure the balance of forces that make up the combat power of the fleet and means of supporting them"
Russian forces liberate another 20 square kilometers in DPR — politician
"The very fact that tens of square kilometers of DPR territory are being liberated says that the enemy has problems with moral and combat training," Vladimir Rogov said
Monastery attack case, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region
Nine seek nomination to run for president of Belarus
As of now, the CEC registered the action groups of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Oleg Gaiduchenko, Alexander Khizhnyak and Olga Chemodanova
Iran plans to carry out major strike on Israel from Iraq within days — report
The US doesn't know if Tehran has made a decision to go ahead with the strike soon, a US official told Axios
NATO undecided on intercepting projectiles over Ukraine — top Polish diplomat
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier said that Warsaw and its NATO partners will discuss the possibility of taking down projectiles over western parts of Ukraine near the Polish border
EU aid enough to keep Ukraine alive, but not win conflict — lawmaker
According to General Christophe Gomart, Ukraine now finds itself "cornered" amid a lack of resources in Europe
Russian Lancet munition wipes out French-made Caesar howitzer in Sumy Region
The ministry uploaded a video transmitted by data-recording equipment, showing the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s artillery system
Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo says ready for dialogue with Russia
The republic needs to maintain balanced relations with other countries to preserve its independence, Alexandr Stoianoglo said
Russia liberates 341 DPR residents since special military operation’s launch
"Nearly all of them were subjected to various kinds of torture," DPR human rights ombudswoman Darya Morozova said
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
Arms supplies to Kiev will not coerce Russia into anything — ex-German chancellor
Schroeder believes that Putin’s goal is to protect Russia from foreign attacks
Russia fully supports North Korea’s actions to curb US aggressive policy — MFA
Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui reaffirmed their firm commitment to the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, which secured "bringing the traditionally friendly Russian-Korean relations to a new level"
Moscow tells Israeli ambassador that it views Israeli statements on Russia as unacceptable
Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said earlier that morals by Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya against Israel about human rights and international law were ridiculous and made more harsh statements
Iranian Armed Forces warn Israel of 'unthinkable' surprise attack
According to Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, Israel is "mistaken in thinking that Iran is afraid of engaging in war and direct confrontation with it, leaving military attacks unpunished"
Kiev to suffer heavy losses due to Russian advances in east — Newsweek
According to the report, Kiev is struggling with no success to convince its allies to sanction strikes against Russia with long-range Western weapons
Press review: Lavrov embarks on EU visit and Russia permits individual crypto mining
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1st
Russia successfully puts spacecraft into orbit to serve its defense needs
The spacecraft was launched and orbited normally, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, saying that it has already been taken under the control of ground-based facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces
First-ever TV-bridge concert held in Moscow
It has connected the Rachmaninov Concert Hall of Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory and the Rachmaninoff Conservatory in Paris
FACTBOX: Russian government sets up requirements for cryptocurrency mining
The law introduced the definition of mining, a set of security requirements, and the possibility of trading digital financial assets on special platforms
Number of casualties in shelling attack on central Israel climbs — radio station
According to Kan, three individuals were hospitalized in moderate condition while eight others sustained light wounds
Russia is not going to attack Poland, Baltics, Ukraine through Belarus rule — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President called for building relations in a neighborly manner
TASS acquires new photos of Ukrainian troops training on UK ranges
The group photos were taken during training sessions in the UK and during the presentation of certificates of completion of a special course as part of Operation Interflex
No point for Russia to maintain previous diplomatic presence in the West, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister recalled that many Russian diplomats, due to the Russophobic policy of the West, stopped their business trips abroad ahead of schedule
Export of Russian pipeline gas to Europe up by 15% over 10 months
Over the same period in 2023, pipeline gas deliveries to Europe amounted to about 23 bln cubic meters
Russia, Belarus to prepare first joint socio-economic forecast — minister
"We are also working on the project of the pattern of economic cooperation in the Union State," he said
Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket with space weather satellites installed at Vostochny launch pad
Four Ionosfera-M satellites and one Zond-M satellite will make part of the Ionozond constellation that Russia is creating to monitor geophysical processes
Captured Ukrainian officer says chances of command mutiny rising
"With every day the probability that the highest command will turn the gun against the Ukrainian government is increasing," Alexander Dolmatov said
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Russian scientists increase yield and medicinal properties of sage using selenium
Amino acids and protein content increased in plants treated with aqueous solution containing organic forms of selenium
SCO condemns Israeli strikes on Iran's military sites — statement
The organization also stressed that the SCO member states stand for the prompt adoption of effective measures to stabilize the situation in the region exclusively by political and diplomatic means
Ukraine fortifies Dnepropetrovsk Region amid fears of losing Krasnoarmeysk — official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the entry and exit to Kranoarmeysk have been blocked while the Ukrainian armed forces prepare to defend the city
Russian government orders to hold auction for oil and gas areas in the Sea of Okhotsk
Forecast recoverable oil resources on the Tossi-more area stand at 0.1 mln metric tons under Category D1, as indicated in the decree
Malaysia rejects US call to 'stop being friendly' with Russia — PM
Anwar Ibrahim said the call came during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos
Russian diplomat comments on voting machine fraud in early US voting
Maria Zakharova was commenting on reports that said a voting machine at a US polling station assigned a vote cast for Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Kamala Harris
US citizen shared with Russia locations of Ukrainian army targets since February 11, 2022
The information received from him over two years was repeatedly used to inflict losses on Ukraine’s infrastructure, equipment and personnel, the security services said
Most countries share ideas of Russian World, Putin believes
As the Russian leader noted, there are nations that "demonstrate a willingness to contribute to humanitarian cooperation and establish an equal dialogue while taking mutual interests into consideration"
Russia’s Medvedev cautions next US leader against adding fuel to fire in Ukraine
The politician doubted the deep state in the United States wants another global war
Slovak PM Fico’s visit to China to leave significant political impact — Chinese expert
"Over the past few years, Robert Fico has adopted a pragmatic and friendly approach toward China, making Slovakia-China cooperation at a strategic level a model among Central European nations," Zhao Junjie said
Duden dictionary picks longest German word
The top spot is taken by a 67-letter word
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
Trump insists Harris cannot be trusted to negotiate with Russia, China
According to the Republican presidential nominee, nothing is more dangerous than to give immense power to a very weak and incompetent person
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Former CIA, Pentagon chief describes incursion into Kursk as Kiev’s ‘strategic mistake’
In Robert Gates opinion, Russia is capable of continuing its special military operation in Ukraine until it decides that its goals are met, and underestimating its ability to carry on "is a huge mistake"
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 800 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Musk says Trump’s potential second term to be 'the most fun' for US
The next presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 5
Comprehensive partnership with Iran to be signed soon — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the treaty will outline the parties' commitment to closer cooperation in the areas of defense and in the interests of peace and security both regionally and globally
Ethiopian historical relic stolen 156 years ago by British troops comes home — radio
The invaders plundered the shield after seizing the Fortress of Magdala during the 1867-68 war between Great Britain and Ethiopia
Polyus produces first ton of gold from Sukhoi Log goldfield ore
"This field is the largest in Russia and one of the most promising worldwide," the company said
Nord Stream 2 completed, Trump's statements about its destruction unclear — Kremlin
Earlier, in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump strongly denied Democrats' claims that he has ties with Russia, recalling that he blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Foreign scientists intrigued by Russia’s grant program, ready to relocate — minister
The goal of the Mega Grants program is to create world-class laboratories headed by leading researchers within Russian universities and scientific organizations
Russia never interferes in others’ internal affairs, embassy in Washington emphasizes
Before every election, descending into hysteria about "Russian disinformation and interference" has become what the embassy termed an unfortunate tradition with US authorities and media
Moscow-Pyongyang relations at record high — Lavrov
Dialogue between the two countries was propelled to a brand-new level following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty at a historic summit in Pyongyang, the Russian foreign minister said
TotalEnergies unable to withdraw Novatek dividends from Russia
"The dividends of Novatek were representing around $600 million per year," CEO of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne noted
US is ‘feeding war’, but this order will end — Medvedev
According to Dmitry Medvedev, the Americans are making money on arms supplies, on allocating money to their military-industrial complex
